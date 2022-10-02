 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 23

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva witnessed a drop in its business at the box office on the 23rd day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Brahmastra has done well at the box office with its domestic business of INR 260 crore and global business of INR 400 crore. However, after the release of Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, the first part of the Astraverse trilogy started witnessing a drop in its business.

Brahmastra managed to rule the box office through the whole of September before receiving competition from Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

