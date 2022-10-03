 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

From ‘Smile’ to ‘Bullet Train’, top 10 movies of the week

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

From ‘Smile’ to ‘Bullet Train’, top 10 movies of the week
From ‘Smile’ to ‘Bullet Train’, top 10 movies of the week

Los Angeles: New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The film is the disturbing tale of a therapist (Sosie Bacon, daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) whose grasp on reality begins to slip after she witnesses a shocking and gruesome event involving a patient.

"This is an excellent opening, the kind that launches a new horror series," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. Such horror films, he noted, tend to have low budgets but loyal audiences -- two things studios love.

Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.´ "Don´t Worry Darling," placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, pulling in $7.3 million.

With Olivia Wilde acting and directing a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and pop icon Harry Styles, the film was last weekend´s Number One.

In third, also down one spot, was Sony´s history-inspired "The Woman King," at $7 million. Oscar winner Viola Davis stars as the leader of an all-female army of African warriors.

Fourth place went to Universal´s new release "Bros," at $4.8 million. Gross said reviews for the movie -- a rare romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio -- were "outstanding" thanks to its "knowing and relatable" humor. Billy Eichner co-wrote and stars in the film.

And in fifth was the re-release of 20th Century´s 2009 blockbuster "Avatar," at $4.7 million. The studio is hoping the original will help build interest in a high-budget ($250 million) sequel due in December, "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Ponniyin Selvan: Part One" ($4.1 million)

"Barbarian" ($2.8 million)

"Bullet Train" ($1.4 million)

"DC League of Super-Pets" ($1.3 million)

"Top Gun: Maverick" ($1.2 million). (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign
James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week
COP26 episode can fuel tensions between King Charles and Liz Truss: report

COP26 episode can fuel tensions between King Charles and Liz Truss: report

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why
Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Latest

view all