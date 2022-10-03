 
Kate Middleton discloses her close bond with Prince William

Princess Kate Middleton has disclosed that her relationship with husband Prince William is ‘extraordinary.’

This she disclosed during her first engagement in Wales with Prince William.

When she was handed an old photo, Princess Kate Middleton said, “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about it because although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that. So it's extraordinary.”

The couple received warm welcome on their first visit to the nation as Prince and Princess of Wales on September 27.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who share three children --Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together-- first met at the University of St Andrew's back in 2001 and tied the knot in 2011.

