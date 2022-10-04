Meghan Markle’s mental health talk left Kate Middleton, William ‘unhappy’

file footage

Meghan Markle’s comments about her mental health after joining the royal family back in 2019 reportedly left Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘unhappy’ and feeling ‘overshadowed’.

In 2019, as Kate and William toured Pakistan, Meghan and Harry took a tour of South Africa, and on the last day of the then-Cambridges’ tour, Meghan seemed to steal the spotlight after she opened up about the effect of royal life on her mental health.

Talking to ITV’s Tom Bradby at the time, Meghan thanked him for asking about her, saying: “Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Now, years later, royal author Valentine Low has dished about Kate and William’s alleged reaction to Meghan’s comments in the new explosive book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, reported Mirror UK.

As per Valentine: “William and Kate's team was not happy, it seems, and saw it as a deliberate attempt to knock the couple out of the headlines. Relations between the two households became quite tense.”

“The documentary had also shown not only Meghan's evident pain but also how far Harry and William had drifted apart,” he added.