Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no way back’: ‘excluded and exiled’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘hung out to dry’ now that their door back into the Firm is ‘closed’.



Royal author Richard Kay issued this claim in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by addressing the new family portrait and claimed, “It is not difficult to imagine how this picture will be viewed in sunny California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based.”

“Might it deepen their feelings of exclusion and exile, or will it merely serve to remind them why they chose to break from the family in the first place?”

“It surely can be no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple were still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet.”

“It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life,” he added before concluding.