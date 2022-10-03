 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah hints at future plans after ‘Daily Show’: ‘Want to carry on exploring’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Trevor Noah hints at future plans after ‘Daily Show’: ‘Want to carry on exploring’
Trevor Noah hints at future plans after ‘Daily Show’: ‘Want to carry on exploring’

Trevor Noah seemingly revealed his future plans post leaving The Daily Show after hosting it for seven years.

The comedian hinted that he will be doing stand up comedy gigs while a report by Hollywood Reporter suggested that Noah might write a book and would do podcasting.

In a video dropped on the show’s official twitter account, Noah said, "I spent two years in my apartment (during COVID-19), not on the road.”

“Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring," Noah added.

"We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time," Noah said announcing his exit from the show.

The 38-year-old further shared that hosting the satirical news television program was one of his "greatest challenges" and "greatest joys."

"I never dreamed that I would be here… All I can say is thank you very much. You've truly made this one of the best experiences of my life,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not committed’: Source

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not committed’: Source

Kim Kardashian’s crypto misadventure lands her in hot water

Kim Kardashian’s crypto misadventure lands her in hot water
Meghan and Harry don’t want to become 'any more unpopular’

Meghan and Harry don’t want to become 'any more unpopular’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no way back’: ‘excluded and exiled’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no way back’: ‘excluded and exiled’
King Charles’ spot at Cop27 summit to be filled by Prince William? Details inside

King Charles’ spot at Cop27 summit to be filled by Prince William? Details inside

Kim Kardashian desperately trying to be friends with Florence Pugh: Insider

Kim Kardashian desperately trying to be friends with Florence Pugh: Insider

Latest

view all