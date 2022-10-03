Trevor Noah hints at future plans after ‘Daily Show’: ‘Want to carry on exploring’

Trevor Noah seemingly revealed his future plans post leaving The Daily Show after hosting it for seven years.

The comedian hinted that he will be doing stand up comedy gigs while a report by Hollywood Reporter suggested that Noah might write a book and would do podcasting.

In a video dropped on the show’s official twitter account, Noah said, "I spent two years in my apartment (during COVID-19), not on the road.”

“Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring," Noah added.

"We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time," Noah said announcing his exit from the show.

The 38-year-old further shared that hosting the satirical news television program was one of his "greatest challenges" and "greatest joys."

"I never dreamed that I would be here… All I can say is thank you very much. You've truly made this one of the best experiences of my life,” he added.