 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah (left) and King Charles III. — Geo.tv
Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah (left) and King Charles III. — Geo.tv

  • King Charles III hosts first ever public reception to honour British-South Asian community.
  • Most prominent British Asians from across UK attend King Charles' reception.
  • Ambassador Shah thanks King for his support to Pakistan’s most underprivileged communities.

UK's King Charles III, who ascended to the throne last month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has expressed his interest in visiting Pakistan soon.  

The king expressed his desire in a discussion with Pakistan's honorary ambassador-at-large on investment Zeeshaan Shah in the first-ever public reception hosted by the UK monarch to honour the British-South Asian community.

The exclusive reception, hosted at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh was attended by a handful of the most prominent British Asians from across the United Kingdom. 

— Geo.tv
— Geo.tv

Notable attendees included Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmed Khan, Lord Zameer Chaudhary, Aneel Mussarat and Lord Jitesh Gadhia and others.

Speaking with the King, Ambassador Shah discussed his role and current initiatives being undertaken to promote trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK. 

Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah meets Queen Consort Camila. — Geo.tv
Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah meets Queen Consort Camila. — Geo.tv

He also thanked the king for his ongoing support to Pakistan’s most underprivileged communities through his charity, the British Asian Trust in particular, and the emergency relief support HRH’s trust that has been providing for flood affectees.

Meanwhile, King Charles expressed his interest in visiting Pakistan soon.

Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah (left) and King Charles III. — Geo.tv
Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah (left) and King Charles III. — Geo.tv 


More From Pakistan:

Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail

Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail
‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today

‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today
Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran

Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran
World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad

World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad
State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks

State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks
Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard

Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard
PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly

PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly
Sindh once again seeks postponement of LG polls citing inadequate police resources

Sindh once again seeks postponement of LG polls citing inadequate police resources
Court quashes money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Court quashes money laundering case against Moonis Elahi
We are not taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict: FM Bilawal

We are not taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict: FM Bilawal
Fazlur Rehman calls Imran Khan 'lunatic', says he isn't 'worthy of dialogue'

Fazlur Rehman calls Imran Khan 'lunatic', says he isn't 'worthy of dialogue'
UN dramatically hikes Pakistan's aid appeal amid 'second wave of death, destruction'

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan's aid appeal amid 'second wave of death, destruction'

Latest

view all