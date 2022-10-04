King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon

Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah (left) and King Charles III. — Geo.tv

King Charles III hosts first ever public reception to honour British-South Asian community.

Most prominent British Asians from across UK attend King Charles' reception.

Ambassador Shah thanks King for his support to Pakistan’s most underprivileged communities.

UK's King Charles III, who ascended to the throne last month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has expressed his interest in visiting Pakistan soon.



The king expressed his desire in a discussion with Pakistan's honorary ambassador-at-large on investment Zeeshaan Shah in the first-ever public reception hosted by the UK monarch to honour the British-South Asian community.



The exclusive reception, hosted at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh was attended by a handful of the most prominent British Asians from across the United Kingdom.

Notable attendees included Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmed Khan, Lord Zameer Chaudhary, Aneel Mussarat and Lord Jitesh Gadhia and others.

Speaking with the King, Ambassador Shah discussed his role and current initiatives being undertaken to promote trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK.



Honorary Ambassador-at-large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah meets Queen Consort Camila. — Geo.tv

He also thanked the king for his ongoing support to Pakistan’s most underprivileged communities through his charity, the British Asian Trust in particular, and the emergency relief support HRH’s trust that has been providing for flood affectees.

