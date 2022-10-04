 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla celebrate Dunfermline new city status

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

King Charles, Camilla celebrate Dunfermline new city status

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla celebrated on Monday Dunfermline new city status, granted by the new monarch as per his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s wishes.

The new monarch visited Dunfermline with Camilla on Monday.

According to Buckingham Palace, “The King and The Queen Consort were in Dunfermline today to celebrate its new city status.

“Their Majesties spoke to crowds as they walked to Dunfermline Abbey which celebrates its 950th anniversary this year.”

The King also paid a touching tribute to Queen, per the palace, “We gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life.”

Dunfermline is one of eight places which will become cities to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, chosen for its historic status and because it is one of the fastest growing towns in Europe.

Queen Elizabeth had bestowed city status on Dunfermline months before her death on September 8.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance

Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance
Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leave royal fans in shock

Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leave royal fans in shock

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show
Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’

Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’
Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp
Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe

Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton, William’s new photo with King Charles

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton, William’s new photo with King Charles
Elizabeth Olsen recalls having FIRST panic attack at 21

Elizabeth Olsen recalls having FIRST panic attack at 21

Royal family ‘going out of their way’ to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’

Royal family ‘going out of their way’ to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’
Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding

Latest

view all