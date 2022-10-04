Gauri Shinde intends to auction SriDevi's sarees in 'English Vinglish'

SriDevi passed away in 2018

Director Gauri Shinde is putting SriDevi's worn sarees in English Vinglish to auction, as the film completes 10 years on October 10th.

She intends to collect the auction money and donate it to an NGO to support girls’ education in India.

In an interview with Indian Express, Gauri said: “We are doing a celebration of ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10. We will do a screening, get people in, have a conversation about the film, that’s tentatively the plan.

“We are also going to auction her sarees, which I had very safely kept till now, added the director.”

English Vinglish focused on the life of a homemaker lady (played by SriDevi) who was not fluent in English. She secretly enrolls herself in an English class to fight her insecurities.

The film also featured: Priya Anand, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou.

According to IndiaToday, SriDevi was one the most prominent actors of the Bollywood industry, having a huge fan base. She last appeared in the films Puli and Mom. The actress died in 2018.