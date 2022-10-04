Kate Middleton lauded for her ‘hands-on’ approach with George, Charlotte, Louis

file footage

Kate Middleton’s ‘hands-on’ approach in her upbringing of her and Prince William’s kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, has been especially lauded by a royal expert in a new book.



While Kate may be the new Princess of Wales but at home, royal expert Katie Nicholl has suggested that she is a regular mother to her three children, even preparing tea for them despite having world class help at home.

In her new book titled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and The Future of The Crown, Nicholl wrote: “They (Kate and Prince William) try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules – football practice and gymnastics clubs and playdates with cheesy pasta.”

“They try to do the school run as much as possible. Yes, they have a nanny and a housekeeper, but it’s Kate preparing tea most days. She really is completely hands-on,” Nicholl further said.

Nicholl’s comments hardly come as a surprise; Kate is known to be a total homemaker of a wife to William and their kids, and is often spotted picking her children up from school among other things.