Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leave royal fans in shock

The newly released picture of Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother as a child has taken the internet by storm.

Royal Family fans have been stunned to witness the ‘striking familial resemblance’ between the Queen Mother as a child and her great-great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales.

The never-before-seen picture of the late Queen Mother was shared on social media accounts on Monday from the archives of Glamis Castle - the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Princess Margaret.

The photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who died in 2002, posted alongside the picture of eight-year-old Charlotte, convinced royal family fans that the two have ‘same smile.’

The caption read, “The youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and went on to become Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.”

“When our castle archivist was looking at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance with her great-great granddaughter Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?”

Fans were quick to agree that there were “without a doubt” similarities between the two girls. Many of them said they had the “same smile” and that the resemblance was “remarkable.”

Princess Charlotte was last seen in public at her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on September 19.