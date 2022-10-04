Sara Ali Khan to play lead in Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan to play the role of a freedom fighter in Karan Johar's next film

Sara Ali Khan is all geared up to star as lead actor in Ae Watan Mere Watan produced by Karan Johar for digital platform Amazon Prime.

Johar announced the news by posting a video on Instagram featuring Varun Dhawan. The caption on the post read; “Thanks for dishing that out @varun_dvn!! Excited to present #AeWatanMereWatan and stay tuned for @SaraAliKhan’s look from the film- out soon! #AeWatanMereWatan, coming soon. @apoorvamehta18 @somenmisha0 #Kannanlyer @darab_farooqui @Dharmatic_ @PrimeVideoIN.”

Varun Dhawan, in the video, revealed that Sara Ali Khan will be the main lead in the film. He also imitated Sara’s signature Namaste Doston style.



In the film, Khan is going to play the role of a freedom fighter . The fictional tale is set in the backdrop of Quit India Movement 1942.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is inspired by true events and is written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.



As per IndiaToday, the film will be produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta backed by Dharmatic Entertainment Productions.