'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

Strictly Come Dancing audience came in support of Helen Skelton after ex Richie Myler cheated on her.



The Counrtyfile presenter, 39, on Saturday evening, looked sensational in a sequin blue dress as she took to the dancefloor with her partner Gorka Marquez and Cha Cha'd to Rain On Me.

After her second performance, viewers are urging her to channel her energy into winning the show to make her ex Richie Myler jealous and 'get even'.

One person said: ‘U are one amazing woman Helen. I would love dating a woman like you. Ex husband is a plonker letting you go.'

Another chimed in and said:’ 'I hope Helen Skelton's awful husband watched that and realised what he's lost #Strictly.'

One other said: 'I love Anton Du Beke. And I'd love Helen Skelton to win. That would be one in eye for her treacherous, dead beat ex husband!'

Helen, who shares three children with Richie, Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, and Elsie, nine months, split from her husband last year.

Richie, 32, is now in a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, also 32.

Their relationship broke down when Helen hired private investigator to follow her husband after she became worried about his unusual behaviour.

However, it seems Helen has come out on top in the end, after receiving a wealth of support online following her first two appearances on the show.