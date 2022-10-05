‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Charli D'Amelio was all nerves for her recent performance at Dancing With The Stars.

The 18-year-old dancer admitted that she was extra jittery to have her boyfriend Landon Barker’s dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian in the audience, per Entertainment Tonight.

Charli and pro dance partner Mark Ballas performed a rumba to Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die. D’Amelio – who is also competing against her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, this season – and Ballas received a score of 33 of 40 — which included the first 9 of the season, detailed the publication.

The pair spoke to ET after the show. They were asked how they felt about receiving such an impressive score.

“I mean, it feels great! I was definitely getting very nervous right before,” D’Amelio shared, adding that most of her nerves were due to “just going first.”

“I was a little scared for that, but our dance, and everything that I was nervous about, went smoothly! So I was very happy with it.”

When broached about having Kardashian and Barker in the audience, D’Amelio expressed that it meant a lot to her to have them there. “I think it’s so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot.”

“I try not to look at them while I’m preforming, because it makes me nervous,” she admitted. “But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I’m having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So, it’s a lot of fun.”