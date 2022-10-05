 
Music world reacts to death of icon Loretta Lynn

Music world reacts to death of icon Loretta Lynn

New York: Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at 90 years old, was a standard-bearer of country music and its most decorated female artist ever.

The self-taught musician proved a vast influence over her six decades in the business, and news of her passing triggered an outpouring of praise and condolences from her fellow musicians.

Here is a selection of tributes to Lynn:

Singer Dolly Parton: "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We´ve been like sisters all the years we´ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I´m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace."

Sister and Fellow Singer Crystal Gayle: "The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta"

Grande Ole Opry music venue in Nashville: "60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you´ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn. We love you"

Singer Mickey Guyton: "Rest in power sweet angel"

Singer Darius Rucker: "She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel."

Country Music Association: "We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Country Music legend @LorettaLynnOfficial, the Coal Miner´s Daughter. She paved the way for so many, inspired generations of female musicians and has forever left a mark on Country Music´s history."

Singer Margo Price: "It´s safe to say I wouldn´t even be making country music today if it weren´t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me what it looked like to be a musician and a mama."

Singer Leann Rimes: "oh, sweet loretta lynn... what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn"

Nashville Songwriters Association: "Country music lost its Queen today. Loretta Lynn, we will always honor and love you."

Singer Trace Adkins: "The poet that could contextualize her life has yet to be born. I´ll cherish the memories of the times I was in her presence. Rest In peace, darling."

Singer Ingrid Andress: "there are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever."

