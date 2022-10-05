 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Queen knew 'end is near', always wanted to die in Scotland: Friend

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II had a carefully planned death for herself, reveals close pal.

A friend of the Queen reveals that Her Majesty wanted to breathe her last in Balmoral despite 'isolation.'

They told the Daily Beast: "She was frail and there was an argument that she should be back in Windsor where it is significantly easier to get hospital treatment."

They added: "Of course, she had access to medics at Balmoral, but nothing like at Windsor. Balmoral is very isolated, but that is where she wanted to be, precisely because she thought the end might be near.

"She planned to die in Scotland to save the union," her friend admitted.

Queen passed away at Balmoral on September 8. The monarch served 75 years as the Head of UK and Commonwealth.

