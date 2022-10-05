 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Meghan Markle branding Royal Family ‘loud voice from a small place’?

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of slipping in a jibe against the Royal Family in her new podcast episode.

The former royal made this claim in her new podcast with Spotify, Archetypes.

It touched upon the misrepresentation of Asian women as well as the desire to be ‘weird’.

She is even accused of slipping in a sly jibe at the Royal Family during the course of her admission.

Meghan Markle reportedly started by telling her weekly guest, “You want to be weird, or be sponge-like? Be silly or fierce? Be curious?”

“Or even self-doubting and unsure some days, and strong and brave on others? Whatever it is, that's up to you.”

“Just be yourself, no matter what any societal framework or archetype or loud voices coming from a small place tells you that you should be.”

Before concluding she also added, “Be yourself, your whole complete layered - sometimes weird, sometimes awesome - but always best and true self. Just be you. You're so much greater than any archetype.”

