 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how ‘royal order’ didn’t ‘revolve’ around them

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for reportedly having demanded ‘the world to revolve’ around her.

Royal commentator and author Richard Kay issued this claim in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “One reason that they chose to walk away in the first place was because they did not wish to share the spotlight.”

Before concluding he also added, “In America, they are at the centre of their own production. But in Britain, there is a new royal order – and it revolves around four people, not six.”

