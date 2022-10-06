Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been planning on to move to Santa Barbra’s private suburb Hope Ranch after their Montecito home.

However, insiders have revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s potential move has sparked concerns among the local community of Hope Ranch.

Hope Ranch is 10 miles up the coast from Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home in California.

According to TMZ report, the Sussex pair’s potential arrival is ‘cranking up the angst among the locals already.’

Sources close to Homeowners Association at Hope Ranch told TMZ that residents have been worried over Meghan and Harry's alleged move because of the 'baggage' they'll bring.

The royal pair may bring a 'circus' to the idyllic area, reported the outlet.

Sources also anticipated that Harry and Meghan’s presence in Hope Ranch may also cause more traffic in the area - as photographers and paparazzi crowd to take pictures of the family.

Meanwhile, Montecito locals reportedly have not been bothered by the presence of the Sussex pair. The neighborhood is already packed with Hollywood A-listers including Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and more.