Friday Oct 07 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘hung out to dry’ over memoir release

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly believe “they have been hung out to dry”.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe issued this revelation in an interview with OK! Magazine.

He started off by admitting, “Meghan hasn’t held back when discussing the royals in the Oprah stint, her Spotify podcasts and her interview with The Cut.”

“Harry and Meghan broke the golden rule of being royal – that you don’t sell out your family.”

“Some of the people involved will have felt aggrieved at Meghan’s hands – and they’re free to speak to writers like Valentine.”

Before concluding he also added, “Harry and Meghan are going to see these accusations appearing in Valentine’s book and I think they are going to believe they have been hung out to dry.”

