 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

UK media group responds to Prince Harry’s allegations

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

UK media group responds to Prince Harry’s allegations

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.

The others taking part in the legal action are actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John´s husband David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence.

The publisher has responded to the allegations.

Meghan Markle and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie shared Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) statement on his Twitter handle.

ANL, also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, said it "utterly and unambiguously" rejected the allegations.

The statement reads: "We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims — based on no credible evidence — appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere."

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde drops major hint to move to UK with Harry Styles and her kids

Olivia Wilde drops major hint to move to UK with Harry Styles and her kids

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

Kate Middleton reacts to heckler in Northern Ireland: Video

Kate Middleton reacts to heckler in Northern Ireland: Video
King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie
Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm

Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm
Queen never 'understood' Prince Harry 'no one wants to be King' remark: Expert

Queen never 'understood' Prince Harry 'no one wants to be King' remark: Expert
Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers

Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers
King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'

King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'
Meghan Markle 'real name' is not Meghan: Find out Duchess birth moniker

Meghan Markle 'real name' is not Meghan: Find out Duchess birth moniker
Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?

Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?
Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'

Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'

Latest

view all