Friday Oct 07 2022
Weinstein next assault trial set to begin Monday

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Los Angeles: Harvey Weinstein´s next sexual assault trial is set to begin Monday in Los Angeles, almost exactly five years after allegations of misconduct against the Hollywood mogul helped launch the #MeToo era.

The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer was already serving 23 years in jail in New York when he was brought across the country last summer to face further charges in a city where he once forged lucrative film deals with A-listers and hoarded Oscars.

Jury selection will begin Monday at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse, where Weinstein has attended several pre-trial hearings, seated in a wheelchair and clad in brown prison clothes and a face mask.

If convicted, Weinstein -- who has pleaded not guilty to all charges -- could be sentenced to 140 additional years behind bars.

Widespread abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

In June, he lost a bid to have that conviction overturned. He has also been separately charged by British prosecutors with the 1996 indecent assault of a woman in London.

In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault. (AFP)

