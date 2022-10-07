Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything

FileFootage

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York recently revealed that she used to always take Queen Elizabeth II’s blessings before doing anything.



According to The Telegraph, the Duchess said that she gave the late monarch copies of her first work her historical fiction, A Heart for a Compass.

“It's been all my life that I've known the boss and there's no one like her,” she said of her historical romance novel, Mills & Boon.

“I wouldn't do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that.”

During her speech at the Henley Literary Festival, Sarah that she is the “luckiest person alive” while weighing in on the Queen’s influence on her life.

“When we wrote the book, I gave it to the boss and I said, ‘you don’t need to read it.’ But I think she was so proud that we did it. And that’s just huge for me. She was just very, very special,” she recalled.