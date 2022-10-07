 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

FileFootage

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York recently revealed that she used to always take Queen Elizabeth II’s blessings before doing anything.

According to The Telegraph, the Duchess said that she gave the late monarch copies of her first work her historical fiction, A Heart for a Compass.

“It's been all my life that I've known the boss and there's no one like her,” she said of her historical romance novel, Mills & Boon.

“I wouldn't do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that.”

During her speech at the Henley Literary Festival, Sarah that she is the “luckiest person alive” while weighing in on the Queen’s influence on her life.

“When we wrote the book, I gave it to the boss and I said, ‘you don’t need to read it.’ But I think she was so proud that we did it. And that’s just huge for me. She was just very, very special,” she recalled.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project
Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council

Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council
William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'
Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together

Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together
Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie
Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report

Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series
Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral

Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral