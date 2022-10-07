 
Friday Oct 07 2022
‘Americans don’t care’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fatigue’

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post UK fatigue has been accused of being ‘unnecessary’.

Professor Cele Otnes, the co-author of the Royal Fever, issued this insight.

She began by pointing towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “fatigued catch up” in the US.

In her interview with Express UK, she was quoted saying, “I don’t think Americans care that much about their brand.”

During the course of the interview, she also slipped in a jibe against the former royals and added, “We Americans might all be experiencing a bit of fatigue with the royal story, after all of the Queen's coverage.”

Before concluding Ms. Otnes also suggested the possibility of international economic woes taking ‘precedence’ over the troubles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

