Friday Oct 07 2022
Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Brad Pitt is reportedly enjoying his time with Emily Ratajkowski while fighting legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

However, the Bullet Train star has been keeping his “dating options” open as his rumoured romance with the model is not exclusive.

An insider close to the stare told Us Weekly, Pitt and the model “have been on a few dates and have been enjoying each other’s company.”

The source said that the actor has been “playing the field for a while now” and is “taking his time before committing to anything serious.”

“He’s really enjoying the process of putting himself out there and going with the flow as a single guy,” the insider added of Pitt’s current dating approach. “[He’s] taking his time before committing to anything serious.”

The insider went on to reveal that the Hollywood hunk may not be in a serious relationship but he treats his dates with “utmost respect,” explaining that “sometimes it’s just meeting up for coffee or dinner, it never goes any further than that.”

This comes after Jolie filed her countersuit, alleging that he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during their 2016 plane fight.

