Rashmika Mandanna says she and Ranbir Kapoor are similar

Rashmika Mandanna says she and Ranbir are similar

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview and shared that both of them are quite similar and that they work as a team, as reported by IndiaToday.

Rashmika shared that she is enjoying the experience of working with Ranbir and she feels that Ranbir is also a 'director's actor' like her.

Rashmika told Indian Express, "When you work with them, you realise how they’re so in sync. Because I believe that Ranbir is a director’s actor and so am I. Our captain is Sandeep sir and he’s perfect."

She further added, "Sandeep Sir comes and asks us after the scene if we’re ok, if we found the scene ok. Then I go to RK and ask him if he feels I did well."

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in Animal which is going to release next year. The film is a thriller and is directed by Sandeep Vanga.