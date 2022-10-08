 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Web Desk

Kanye West says Donald Trump is 'conservative' like him: 'Values lineup'

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Kanye West is heaping praises on Donald Trump's acumen.

The 45-year-old rapper, in a recent conversation with Tucker Carlson, dished out the reasons he likes the former US President.

This is what West told Tucker Carlson: "Even Trump, a person we'd consider to be a friend of mine isn't immune to racialized using. One of the things he said to me is 'Kanye, you're my friend. When you came to the White House, my Black approval rating went up 40%'.

"For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating. The Democrats feel that they don't owe us anything. And Republicans feel that they don't owe us anything. Blacks have never demanded something for our vote. Why do I like Trump? All the values, the conservative values, just line up. Come on man, Trump's the shit. He has his own buildings," concluded Kanye.

The rapper famously supported Trump in the 2017 Presidential elections.

