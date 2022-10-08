 
Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023

Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023

London: The Beatles´ home city of Liverpool will hold the 2023 Eurovision song contest next May, the BBC announced on Friday, after Britain stepped in to host the event due to the war in Ukraine.

"It´s Liverpool, 13th May," said the BBC´s Eurovision show presenter Graham Norton announcing the result live on television after the shortlist was whittled down to Liverpool or Glasgow.

Singer Sonia Evans, who hails from Liverpool and came second for the UK in the 1993 contest, said she was "absolutely over the moon" by the choice.

"We are going to have the biggest party ever," she said.

"Liverpool has the music history of the whole world. It ticks all the boxes."

The northwestern English city was famously home to the Beatles as well as a host of other big names from Gerry and the Pacemakers to Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

"A welcoming city with a proud musical heritage, Liverpool will put on an unforgettable show which celebrates the rich culture and creativity of Ukraine," tweeted British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Ukraine had been due to host the contest after Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra in May won the Eurovision crown, on a wave of support for their country following Russia´s invasion. (AFP)

