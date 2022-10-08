 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle turning Prince Harry into ‘debauched wild man’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently being put on blast for having allegedly turned Prince Harry into a ‘debauched wild man’.

Royal author and commentator Valentine Low issued this claim, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Mr Low claimed, “The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad.”

“When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?”

“At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.”

“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself, but not in a way that Lowther-Pinkerton or anyone else imagined.”

“The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle,” he added before concluding. 

