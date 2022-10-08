 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Thailand´s king has told bereaved families he "shares their grief" in a rare public address following a nursery massacre that killed dozens.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn met survivors and relatives at a hospital in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province late on Friday, a day after an ex-policeman murdered 24 children and 12 adults on a three-hour gun and knife rampage in a sleepy rural area.

Funeral rites and prayers for the dead were expected to begin later Saturday, starting three days of mourning for the victims of one of the country´s worst ever mass killings.

As the king offered his help and condolences, grieving families knelt on the hospital floor -- as is Thai custom in the presence of the monarch, who is seen as semi-divine.

"I come here to give you support. I am extremely sad for what has happened. I share your sorrow, your grief," he said in video footage published online on Saturday.

"There are no words that can express the sorrow. I support you all and wish you to be strong, so the spirits of the children can be at ease."

The king, with Queen Suthida at his side, said he would pray for the dead.

"We have to do our best, the best that we can," he said.

