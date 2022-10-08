 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
'Meghan Markle systematically trying to damage royal family and monarchy'

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Piers Morgan made serious allegation against Meghan Markle, saying she's ‘systematically trying to damage the Royal Family and the monarchy.’

The Sussex squad reacted to the the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host's comments, alleging him of unhinged obsession with the Duchess.

However, Morgan rejected the claims, despite being extremely vocal with his views on several occasions over the years.

Piers, who had acquaintance with Meghan before she married Prince Harry, says it’s ‘naive’ to believe he has a fixation with the life of the mother-of-two.

Morgan told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: ‘She’s deliberately made herself, along with Harry, a big story for the last few years. My job, on the morning show when I was there, and in my newspaper columns, is to comment on the news.’

He defended: ‘I haven’t written about them any more than other columnists. It’s just because people know that I knew her before she met Harry. They know she never spoke to me again the moment she met him, which I just thought was quite rude and weird.’

Morgan went on he ‘can’t pretend’ his initial interaction with the Suits star ‘hasn’t informed my view about what her character’s like.’

He also claims to have ‘tried to be fair’ but believes it’s ‘very hard in her case,’ adding, "at her core, you’ve got somebody who is quite malevolent, who is systematically trying to damage the Royal Family and the monarchy."

However Meghan and Harry's fans, called Sussex squad, have hit back at Morgan for his comments against the Duchess.

