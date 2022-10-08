 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Soha Ali Khan gifts Neha Dhupia's son a toy car

By
Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Soha Ali Khan got Neha Dhupia's son Guriq a toy car as a gift on his first birthday. Neha Dhupia shared a picture of her son in the car on Instagram, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Guriq had his first birthday on October 3. Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share glimpses of his first birthday party. She also shared a picture of her son in the car that Soha gifted him on her Instagram stories.

Neha wrote in her story, "Thank you for gifting us our first fancy car aunty Soha @sakpataudi... we hope this becomes tradition even when we are 20!!"

Neha also wrote a birthday wish for Guriq in her Instagram post, "Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to infinity and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday…"

Guriq is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's second child. They also have a three-year-old daughter, Mehr.

