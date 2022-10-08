 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's recently released film Goodbye failed at the box office on the first day of its release and managed to collect a mere INR 0.9 crore across India, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Goodbye managed to collect INR 90 lakh at the domestic box office on the first days of its theatrical release and with this performance, the film might be pulled out of theatres soon as the film's future looks bleak from the box office numbers on its first day.

The film is a dark comedy about a woman's death and her family coming together for her funeral and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. The film focuses on reminding the audience of the significance of being there for each other through ups and downs.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Sooraj Bharjatrya's film Uunchai in which he features alongside Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

