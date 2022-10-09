 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Money Back Gaurantee is set to release on April 21, 2023
'Money Back Gaurantee' is set to release on April 21, 2023

Director Faisal Qureshi’s upcoming film Money Back Guarantee is on its way, the trailer will be dropping soon on October 14th.

Qureshi, taking it to his Instagram handle, announced the release date of the trailer. He wrote: “The power-packed theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee is coming to enthrall you. Trailer releases worldwide on 14th October 2022.”

The film stars a whole lot of talented actors of the Pakistani industry including: Fawad Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shaniera Akram, Ayesha Omer, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safia, Marhoom Ahmed Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Faisal Qureshi’s directorial film is also going to mark as cricketer Wasim Akram acting debut.

So far, two teasers have been dropped from the movie. Now, the official trailer is coming out soon.

Money Back Guarantee is slated to release all across the globe on April 21st, 2023.  

