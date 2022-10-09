 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

German models at 'Paris Fashion Week' ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

German organization GmbH dedicated their spring collection to Pakistans fashion industry
German organization 'GmbH' dedicated their spring collection to Pakistan's fashion industry

GmbH, a German organization walked their models to Mehdi Hassan's famous ghazals and dedicated their spring 2023 collection to the Pakistani fashion industry.

The flood situation in Pakistan have not only effected the people, areas, agriculture but also the fashion industries in one way or the other. Therefore, the German organization by dedicating their collection raised awareness on the flood situation and also to the effect it has caused to the fashion industry.

The German models walked on the ramp with Pakistan’s veteran singer Mehdi Hassan’s iconic ghazals playing in the background.

Earlier, Jemima Goldsmith also auctioned her film What’s Love Got To Do With It. The money collected from the bid was donated for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Moreover, actress Angelina Jolie also visited Pakistan to take a look at the flood devastation and help the victims.

Prior this year, the monsoon season in Pakistan caused massive destruction as it triggered urban and rural flooding in the various parts of the country. 

