Sunday Oct 09 2022
Prince Harry's memoir plans 'spreading fear' among experts

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Prince Harry has caused ‘deep concern’ among experts who have voiced concerns over the upcoming memoir.

Lord Arche made this shocking revelation in his most-recent interview with Mail Online.

He began by telling the outlet that he feels “deeply concerned” about the potential impact of Prince Harry’s memoir on the rest of the Royal Family.

“I'm very sad. I fear for the book. I know they’re writing the chapter on the funeral, so I suppose that’s what the book will end on.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s memoir is reported to have included some final chapters that address the events that lead to the Queen’s death.

Earlier, it was reported that the entire autobiography will be released in November, shortly before the Christmas rush, but new reports reveal that everything has hit a ‘snag’ and the memoir will be delayed till next year.

Before concluding he also pointed towards the money being thrown at the Prince’s memoir and admitted, “They paid him a lot of money — something like £20 million. You want to calm it down if you’re paid £20 million?”

