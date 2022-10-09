 
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak on Saturday turned 22. Friends, colleagues, and fans are taking to social media to send birthday wishes to her.

Amid this, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also made sure to send his special wishes to Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star by sharing a picture of Palak on his Instagram handle and dropping a belated birthday wish. He wrote, "Wishing u a very happy birthday ... Palak Tiwari".

Soon after Khan’s adorable post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Palak also took to the comments section and replied to Salman's post. She wrote, "Thank you so much sir," followed by multiple heart emojis.

Have a look:

Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Bijlee Bijlee star celebrated her 22ndbirthday yesterday, and on this occasion, Shweta Tiwari dropped an adorable post wishing her daughter.


She wrote, Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter."

Palak Tiwari rose to fame with her music video, Bijlee Bijlee, with singer Harrdy Sandhu. 

