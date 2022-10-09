Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making Netflix furious by withholding ‘juicy’ series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been making Netlfix furious by their decision to keep them away from a potentially ‘juicy series’.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, and Talk TV host Cristo issued these insights.

Mr. Cristo started it all off by saying, “Netflix are furious. They are still wondering how on earth they are going to present this documentary series. Netflix has been following them around for god knows how long and wanting a juicy documentary out of it.”

“But since the death of the Queen, Harry and Meghan are saying we should re-edit the documentary. So what on earth is the point of Netflix spending all this money if it will just be a beige documentary?”

Ms. Schofield also chimed in during the course of the interview and added, “What you didn't mention is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's own production company Archewell, which is producing this series, are teaming up with Netflix against Harry and Meghan.”

“They are saying they think this is good to go too, that they don't want to make these edits. They are saying let's not make these cuts, it is unnecessary, let's stream it as it is now.”

“It's the Archewell producers that Harry and Meghan hired and Netflix against Harry and Meghan.”