 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making Netflix furious by withholding ‘juicy’ series

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making Netflix furious by withholding ‘juicy’ series
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making Netflix furious by withholding ‘juicy’ series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been making Netlfix furious by their decision to keep them away from a potentially ‘juicy series’.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, and Talk TV host Cristo issued these insights.

Mr. Cristo started it all off by saying, “Netflix are furious. They are still wondering how on earth they are going to present this documentary series. Netflix has been following them around for god knows how long and wanting a juicy documentary out of it.”

“But since the death of the Queen, Harry and Meghan are saying we should re-edit the documentary. So what on earth is the point of Netflix spending all this money if it will just be a beige documentary?”

Ms. Schofield also chimed in during the course of the interview and added, “What you didn't mention is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's own production company Archewell, which is producing this series, are teaming up with Netflix against Harry and Meghan.”

“They are saying they think this is good to go too, that they don't want to make these edits. They are saying let's not make these cuts, it is unnecessary, let's stream it as it is now.”

“It's the Archewell producers that Harry and Meghan hired and Netflix against Harry and Meghan.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos

Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos
Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life
King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report
Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed

Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed
Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships
Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report

Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report
Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'
Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list

Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list
Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family
Netflix ‘refused’ to cancel Meghan Markle docuseries ‘even if hated’

Netflix ‘refused’ to cancel Meghan Markle docuseries ‘even if hated’