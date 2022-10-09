 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

King Charles and Prince Williams attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK

Prince Harry's recent visit to the UK left him irksome as he was treated as an outsider and unwelcome guest by his royal relatives at the Queen's funeral, according to a royal biographer.

The royal author Tom Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex was an "outsider" and "so cut off" from family at the Queen's funeral.

Archie and Lilibet's father Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform at the funeral, and he and his wife Meghan were also not invited to attend the state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace.

"I think the funeral awakened some misery in him that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider," Bower told Page Six.

According to the expert, Harry returned to the US with some bad memories and was not happy with the treatment of his royal relatives during the Queen's funeral.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service
Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos

Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos
Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life
King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report
Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed

Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed
Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships
Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report

Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report
Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'
Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list

Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list
Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle