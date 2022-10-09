King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK

Prince Harry's recent visit to the UK left him irksome as he was treated as an outsider and unwelcome guest by his royal relatives at the Queen's funeral, according to a royal biographer.

The royal author Tom Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex was an "outsider" and "so cut off" from family at the Queen's funeral.

Archie and Lilibet's father Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform at the funeral, and he and his wife Meghan were also not invited to attend the state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace.

"I think the funeral awakened some misery in him that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider," Bower told Page Six.

According to the expert, Harry returned to the US with some bad memories and was not happy with the treatment of his royal relatives during the Queen's funeral.