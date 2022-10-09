 
Karan Johar talks about being trolled for discussing celebs' personal lives on KWK

Karan Johar reacted to being trolled on social media for discussing celebrities' personal lives on his chat show, Koffee with Karan, in a recent interview. Karan said that he is amused to see that people are even analyzing a fun talk show, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Karan Johar is often trolled by netizens on social media for discussing celebrities' personal lives on a public platform that is his show Koffee with Karan. In the last season, Karan also talked about his personal life as well.

Karan talks to Bollywood Hungama about being trolled, "What amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’"

He further added, "It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analyzed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

