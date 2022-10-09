 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-‍Z language from her

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-‍Z language from her
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-‍Z language from her

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in a recent interview that Saif Ali Khan has adapted the new generation's language and she wants all the credit for her husband saying words like ‘mess’ and ‘guts', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kareena said that adapting the 'Gen-Z lingo' is the most 'Kareena' thing Saif has adapted from her and often speaks out new-generation words like ‘mess’ and ‘guts'.

When asked about Saif adapting things from her, Kareena told PinkVilla, "I think my lingo! Guts, mess- I think that the whole world is talking like that yeah? It's become the Gen-Z lingo suddenly everyone's like 'guts' and 'mess' and I'm like I want credit for all this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be making her OTT debut with her next film alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Devotion of Suspect X. She is currently in London where she is filming for her next film with director Hansal Mehta.

More From Showbiz:

Om Raut says he is taking notes of audience's feedback on 'Adipurush'

Om Raut says he is taking notes of audience's feedback on 'Adipurush'
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India
Amitabh Bachchan became active parent after Shweta's marriage, says Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan became active parent after Shweta's marriage, says Jaya Bachchan
Karan Johar talks about being trolled for discussing celebs' personal lives on KWK

Karan Johar talks about being trolled for discussing celebs' personal lives on KWK
Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari
Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor
Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video
Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next

Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angeles
German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals

German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals