Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-‍Z language from her

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in a recent interview that Saif Ali Khan has adapted the new generation's language and she wants all the credit for her husband saying words like ‘mess’ and ‘guts', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kareena said that adapting the 'Gen-Z lingo' is the most 'Kareena' thing Saif has adapted from her and often speaks out new-generation words like ‘mess’ and ‘guts'.

When asked about Saif adapting things from her, Kareena told PinkVilla, "I think my lingo! Guts, mess- I think that the whole world is talking like that yeah? It's become the Gen-Z lingo suddenly everyone's like 'guts' and 'mess' and I'm like I want credit for all this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be making her OTT debut with her next film alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Devotion of Suspect X. She is currently in London where she is filming for her next film with director Hansal Mehta.