Monday Oct 10 2022
Kate Middleton sets ‘strict parenting rules’ for George, Charlotte and Louis

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been dealing with their increased royal responsibilities after taking on new roles of Prince and Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Wales couple, who recently attended several royal engagements, also prefers to be hands-on parents to their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It has been recently revealed that William and Kate have reportedly set household rules for their children.

A source close to the royal couple has revealed one important rule they make sure to be followed is no shouting in the house.

An insider told The Sun, "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

However, they don’t sent children off to their bedrooms but use a different technique, which is called the sofa chat.

"The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” the source added.

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis have started school last month.

