Monday Oct 10 2022
Meghan Markle told 'Elon Musk is still single' if she fancies trading up

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Meghan Markle was told that "Elon Musk is still single" if she wants to match with Hollywood standards of being super-rich, royal biographer Tina Brown said.

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, the former editor for Vanity Fair, Tina Brown said: “It’s not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn’t have enough money. It’s a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people.

“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.”

Author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, while saying that Duchess could be looking for more than just a home, joked: “Yes, and at some point, it might be more than a new house she’s looking for. Elon Musk is still single, that’s all I have to say.”

