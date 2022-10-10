 
Monday Oct 10 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle know their 'reconciliation plan' could fail

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are aware of the fact the upcoming book could dash their plan to reconcile with the royal family next year.

According to The Sun, an insider claimed that the Sussexes are being mindful of their plan to reconcile with the royal family.

“Next year, 2023, was to be their reconciliation year,” the source shared. "They have always been careful to not criticise the monarch. They have always tried to be respectful to the Queen (Elizabeth II)."

The insider continued: “But the Queen has now died and Charles and Camilla are the King and Queen. Clearly, this reconciliation attempt would never work if they have been critical of the new monarch, or both."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Robert Jobson expressed that the couple should try to earn rust of the new monarch.

“They got it completely wrong by doing Oprah Winfrey when Philip was in the hospital just days from death,” he said.

"They got it wrong again with the ridiculous interview with American magazine The Cut weeks before the Queen died,” Robert continued.

"Now this plot for a year of reconciliation. Their timing is appalling as always,” he added.

