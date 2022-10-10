Amitabh Bachchan drops his character poster from film 'Uunchai'

'Uunchai' is set to release on November 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan shared his character poster from upcoming film Uunchai, slated to release on 11th November 2022.

Big B posted the picture of the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote: “This one from @rajshrifilms is special… Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22.. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship.. Save the date for @uunchaithemovie.”

In the poster, Bachchan can be seen sitting in the backdrop of a hilltop in the middle a enthralling view of the Himalayas. Moreover, he seems to be the center of attraction among the women sitting around him.

Earlier on Friendship Day, the 79-year-old actor revealed the official poster of Uunchai. The film features: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in a special appearance. The film also stars Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa.



The shoot of the film began back in October 2021 in Nepal. The team wrapped up the shoot in April 2022.

Bachchan’s Uunchai will be clashing with Siddharth Malhotra’s action film Yodha.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is also working on film The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Project K, reported IndianExpress.