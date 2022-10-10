 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite in a heartwarming image.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the action-hero star showed a united front with Arnold as he heaped praise on the former California governor for his philanthropic work with the After-School All-Stars (ASAS).

'Congratulations to my great friend schwarzenegger who had an incredibly successful charity event to benefit the children THE AFTER SCHOOL ALLSTARS … Still looking strong as a Bull!' the Rocky actor, 76, shared alongside a photo of the two icons of the silver screen.

In the photo, the two longtime leading men are huddled up together looking similarly dressed in cowboy garb, while smoking big stogie cigars.

With a gray stubble beard, Stallone still looked fit and strong in a blue plaid shirt over a matching t-shirt and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, the native of Austria, 75, who also sported a gray stubble beard, opted for a brown plaid blazer over a brown polo-style shirt and blue jeans.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children
Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’

Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’
Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender

Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender
Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber
Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks
Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time

Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time
Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain
Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report

Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell
Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him

Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him
The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?