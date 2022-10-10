Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite in a heartwarming image.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the action-hero star showed a united front with Arnold as he heaped praise on the former California governor for his philanthropic work with the After-School All-Stars (ASAS).

'Congratulations to my great friend schwarzenegger who had an incredibly successful charity event to benefit the children THE AFTER SCHOOL ALLSTARS … Still looking strong as a Bull!' the Rocky actor, 76, shared alongside a photo of the two icons of the silver screen.

In the photo, the two longtime leading men are huddled up together looking similarly dressed in cowboy garb, while smoking big stogie cigars.



With a gray stubble beard, Stallone still looked fit and strong in a blue plaid shirt over a matching t-shirt and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, the native of Austria, 75, who also sported a gray stubble beard, opted for a brown plaid blazer over a brown polo-style shirt and blue jeans.