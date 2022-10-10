Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts has recently dished out details about her family life with her husband Daniel Moder and three children, calling her “full-time job”.



According to Daily Mail, the Ticket To Paradise star, who has been married to Moder for over 20 years, appeared on CBS Sunday Morning show where she spoke about her life being a home-maker when she’s not acting.

“When I am not working, being a homemaker is my full-time job,” said 54-year-old actress.

She commented, “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy while spending time with my clan.”

“It's just never consumed me,” noted Notting Hill star.

Reflecting on her current life, the Oscar winning actress mentioned, “Being an actor is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true.”

“The life that I have built with my husband and the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them,” remarked Pretty Woman actress.

While gushing about her beau, Roberts revealed that Moder wrote her love letters which she would show to her daughter one day.

“It is something Danny and I have always done. The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away.”

“One day I'll show it to my daughter Hazel and say, ‘That's what you're looking for,’” she added.