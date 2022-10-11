 
Shakira enthrals fans as she announces new song 'Monotonia'

Shakira sent internet into frenzy as she teased her new song Monotonía with cryptic social media posts following Gerard Pique split.

The Waka Waka singer dropped several videos on her Instagram handle before she shared the cover art of her upcoming track.

The Columbian singer posted three short videos on her social media with Spanish text that translates into, “It wasn't your fault,” “mine either,” and “it was the monotony's fault.”

Another video on her account featured a realistic looking human heart that was crushed by black shoe with caption, "Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía. Yo sabía que esto pasaría.”

The 45-year-old star’s caption translates into, “I never said anything, but it hurt. I knew that this would happen.”

Shakira then finally revealed the cover art of the much-awaited song, slated to be released on 19th October 2022.

This comes after Shakira was spotted outside a law firm with Pique, with whom she parted ways after spending 12 years together.

The couple is said to be fighting over their kids, Sasha and Milan, custody after announcing their split in June this year.

