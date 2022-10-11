 
PM Modi pens down a note for Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the film Uunchai
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave birthday greeting to Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s on his 80th birthday.

PM Modi, on his twitter account, wrote: “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabhh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.”

Bachchan is one of those actors who remained in demand earlier in the Hindi film industry and is still the top priority for almost all directors and producers.

After his debut film Saat Hindustani in 1969, he gave a number of hit films to the Hindi film industry including: Zanjeer, Don, Deewar, Trishul, Kala Pathar and more.

In the 1980s, he entertained people with films like: Shakti, Namak Halaal and Silsila.

Big B famous films from 1990s include: Laal Baadshah and Mrityudata.

The Bhootnath actor started his most-viewed show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. The show is still running on the TV even after 22 years.

With the passing time, Amitabh Bachchan started choosing films appropriate to his age. For instance: Mohabbatein, Cheeni Kum, Jhund and Piku, reported IndianExpress.

