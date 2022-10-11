Prince William goes 'deer stalking' on first visit to Balmoral since Queen's funeral

Prince William reportedly went deer stalking during his visit to Balmoral, Scotland, over the weekend for the first time since the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Daily Mail, an insider spilt the beans to royal commentator Richard Eden about William’s bittersweet trip as he last rushed to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side as she breathed her last on September 8.

“He stayed at Craigowan Lodge, where Her Majesty used to stay. He was there just for the weekend,” the source shared.

Meanwhile, William and Kate Middleton have been actively engaging with the public amid a series of official visits.

The couple recently extended their support to the volunteers of a suicide prevention charity amid Northern Ireland tour.

Taking to Instagram, the official Kensington Royal account posted a series of praise-worthy videos and photos of the couple interacting with the well-wishers.

Reacting to a video, an Instagram user wrote: “I love that you’re connecting to a younger crowd! Such a great video.”